PROTON Launches S70 Sedan, Expanding its Model Lineup

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz recently officiated the launch of PROTON’s S70 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. Following the introduction of three all-new SUV models since 2018, the Proton X70, Proton X50 and Proton X90, the Proton S70 signifies the national car maker’s return to the C-segment sedan market, extending the number of models co-developed with Geely to four.

The development of the Proton S70 was a comprehensive process that underscores PROTON’s commitment to innovation and close collaboration with Malaysia’s automotive ecosystem through local sourcing. The Proton S70 is a testament of our commitment to listening and fulfilling the demand of PROTON’s customers. In 2018, we entered the SUV market with the Proton X70 and today we are the best-selling SUV brand in Malaysia. So now, we want to replicate that success by returning to the C-segment sedan market with the Proton S70





