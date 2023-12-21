Aston Martin Unveils Limited-Run Valour Model for 110th Anniversary

Aston Martin has unveiled the Valour, a limited-run model made for the British marque’s 110th anniversary, packing a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that is mated to a bespoke six-speed manual transmission in this model, which makes the Valour the only front-engined V12 sports car available with a manual gearbox, says Aston Martin. The Valour is limited to 110 units.

Inspiration for the Valour was drawn from celebrated Aston Martin models of the past, namely the original V8 Vantage and the Vantage-based RHAM/1 ‘Muncher’ Le Mans race car from 1980, while its connection to recent models is with theIts clamshell bonnet features a large horseshoe-shaped vent and a pair of NACA ducts to feed air into the V12 engine; its grille wears aluminium strakes in its central section, while flanked by carbon-fibre intakes on each side. LED headlamps of a circular shape evoke the styling of the original Vantage, but are unique to the Valou





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coldplay's Concert in Kuala Lumpur Delights FansLast evening’s concert was a dream come true for fans of Coldplay. Despite the rain, over 75,000 fans gathered at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to celebrate their love for Coldplay. Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin recited a pantun (poem) in Bahasa Malaysia and thanked the local government for allowing them to perform.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Proton Introduces New Sedan Model Proton S70Proton is set to introduce a new sedan model called Proton S70, which is a C-segment sedan that replaces the previous model. Despite criticism of Proton for simply changing logos on Geely-based models, the company has actually put in 260,000 hours of research and development, design, and engineering in Malaysia to produce the Proton S70. It features 453 re-engineered components, including 283 components produced by local vendors and 24 components produced in-house. So, what are the differences between the Malaysian-built Proton S70 and its Chinese twin, the Geely Emgrand?

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

PROTON Launches S70 Sedan, Expanding its Model LineupMinister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz recently officiated the launch of PROTON’s S70 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. The Proton S70 signifies the national car maker’s return to the C-segment sedan market, extending the number of models co-developed with Geely to four.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

PERMOTORAN: Aveta Ranger Max Explorer-`Scrambler’ kapcaiVETA mula memperkenalkan beberapa model sebelum ini ke pasaran tempatan bermula 2021 dan berterusan perkenal beberapa model lagi

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Ferrari Unveils First-Ever SUV, the PurosangueFerrari has unveiled its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, with the model making its local debut just over a year after its global reveal. The car opens up a new segment for the Prancing Horse, being its first-ever four-door, four-seater series production model.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

New Ferrari Purosangue Makes Local Debut in MalaysiaNew Ferrari importer Ital Auto Malaysia has officially introduced the Ferrari, with the model making its local debut just over a year after its global reveal. The car opens up a new segment for the Prancing Horse, being its first-ever four-door, four-seater series production model.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »