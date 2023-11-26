Ferrari Unveils First-Ever SUV, the Purosangue

Ferrari has unveiled its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, with the model making its local debut just over a year after its global reveal. The car opens up a new segment for the Prancing Horse, being its first-ever four-door, four-seater series production model. Measuring in at 4,973 mm long, 2,028 mm wide and 1,589 mm tall, with a 3,018 mm-long wheelbase, the Purosangue (pronounced as purr-oh-saahn-gway) has plenty of presence.

While it bears more than a passing resemblance to thefrom certain angles, the scaled up proportions means there is more visual volume, and its shape sets it apart from the rest of the automaker's model range. Design novelties include the omission of a front grille, with the car instead utilising a dihedral suspended on the lower section, in which the front camera and parking sensors are neatly integrated





