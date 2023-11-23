Coldplay's Concert in Kuala Lumpur Delights Fans

Last evening’s concert was a dream come true for fans of Coldplay. Despite the rain, over 75,000 fans gathered at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to celebrate their love for Coldplay. Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin recited a pantun (poem) in Bahasa Malaysia and thanked the local government for allowing them to perform.
