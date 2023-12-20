City Hall to Address Sewerage Issues at HSK Industrial Centre

CITY HALL will step up efforts to check on its sewerage installations at the HSK Industrial Centre to try and mitigate the nuisance which arises whenever the roads around the Inanam property are soiled with effluent. The agency has also called on those staying above the shops to refrain from flushing used-cooking oil and other foreign objects down their toilets as this has been causing the sewerage to malfunction.

This action was prompted by feedback that some of the manholes on the grounds had been overflowing, on and off, for months. This was source of frustration to unit-owners in the vicinity, who said such incidents had put a dent in their business





