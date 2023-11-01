New Ferrari Purosangue Makes Local Debut in Malaysia

New Ferrari importer Ital Auto Malaysia has officially introduced the Ferrari, with the model making its local debut just over a year after its global reveal. The car opens up a new segment for the Prancing Horse, being its first-ever four-door, four-seater series production model. Measuring in at 4,973 mm long, 2,028 mm wide and 1,589 mm tall, with a 3,018 mm-long wheelbase, the Purosangue (pronounced as purr-oh-saahn-gway) has plenty of presence.

While it bears more than a passing resemblance to thefrom certain angles, the scaled up proportions means there is more visual volume, and its shape sets it apart from the rest of the automaker’s model range. Design novelties include the omission of a front grille, with the car instead utilising a dihedral suspended on the lower section, in which the front camera and parking sensors are neatly integrated into. Located at each side of the bonnet are the daytime running lights, which are set between two pairs of air intakes which meld into the upper part of the flank





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bang & Olufsen paints Malaysia red with the new Ferrari collaboration collection - SoyaCincauBang & Olufsen launches of the new Ferrari Collection in Malaysia featuring a room speaker, wireless headphones, wireless earphones and portable speaker, with prices starting from RM 1,600 and going all the way to RM 28,800

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Bang & Olufsen paints Malaysia red with the new Ferrari collaboration collectionBang & Olufsen launches of the new Ferrari Collection in Malaysia featuring a room speaker, wireless headphones, wireless earphones and portable speaker, with prices starting from RM 1,600 and going all the way to RM 28,800

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

TCL Malaysia reveals new smart TV lineup in Malaysia with prices starting from RM 3,299 - SoyaCincauTCL Malaysia new smart TV range comes in multiple sizes and configurations, going all the way to 98 inches and offers technologies such as Google TV, AMD Freesync, Quantum Dot and Mini LED backlighting technology

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

TCL Malaysia reveals new smart TV lineup in Malaysia with prices starting from RM 3,299TCL Malaysia new smart TV range comes in multiple sizes and configurations, going all the way to 98 inches and offers technologies such as Google TV, AMD Freesync, Quantum Dot and Mini LED backlighting technology

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Bang & Olufsen Launches Ferrari Collection In Malaysia - Lowyat.NETBang & Olufsen has announced a Ferrari Collection of its products, which includes two speakers, and two pairs of headphones.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Tesla unveils new Model 3 in Malaysia, first Experience Centre in Pavilion Damansara HeightsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Tesla enthusiasts now have an alternative option to Model Y. The electric car manufacturer today unveiled the new Model 3 in Malaysia at Pavilion...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »