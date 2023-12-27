Reminder to Pay Zakat on Income Before the End of the Year

Don't forget to follow the TRPbm Telegram channel for real-time and relevant updates! Zakat is one of the obligations for Muslims who have wealth exceeding the nisab as it is subject to the Pillars of Islam. Islam has stipulated that there are two types of zakat that need to be paid, namely zakat fitrah and zakat harta.

For zakat harta, it is divided into several categories such as zakat for business, zakat for investments, zakat for savings, zakat for stocks, zakat for gold, zakat for EPF, zakat for agriculture, and zakat for income. Each zakat has its own conditions and Allah SWT has mandated the obligation to pay zakat to purify the payer's soul and create gratitude for the blessings bestowed. Obligation to Pay Zakat on Income Before the End of the Year In just a few days before entering the year 2024, Muslims are reminded to pay zakat on income





