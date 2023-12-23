Government to Introduce Targeted Subsidy Policy for Electricity

More on the targeted subsidy policy that the government is planning to introduce next year, this time from the electricity perspective.

According to natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, this will be announced at the end of the year after the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU)He said that at present, the subsidy being provided for electricity is based on consumption, not on users’ income, and that domestic consumers in the“Assuming that a T20 household has five or more air-conditioners, a dryer and several other equipment, the electricity bill will be between RM500 and RM700 or more. It is unfair for them to receive a much higher subsidy and gain more in terms of ringgit compared to the M40 and B40 groups, because it (subsidy) is based on consumption,“ he said during the ministers’ question time at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. He was replying to a supplementary question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka), who wanted clarification on the removal of the electricity subsidy for the T20 grou





