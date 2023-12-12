Sarawak Report Author Ordered to Pay RM300,000 for Defamation

PUTRAJAYA: Sarawak Report author, Clare Rewcastle Brown, has been ordered to pay RM300,000 to Sultanah Nur Zahirah after being found guilty of defaming the Terengganu Sultanah in her book. A panel of three judges led by Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, along with Judges Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli, unanimously decided so after finding that the High Court hearing the case had erred in dismissing the lawsuit.

The court also ordered Clare and two others to pay costs amounting to RM120,000. Sultanah Nur Zahirah filed the defamation suit on November 21, 2018, naming Clare, publisher Gerakbudaya Enterprise, Chong Ton Sin, and printer Vinlin Press Sdn. Bhd. as the first to third defendants





