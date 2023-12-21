Government's commitment to managing debt and increasing income streams praised

The government's commitment to managing debt, increasing income streams, and rationalising subsidies is commendable for its foresight and responsibility towards economic stability and social equity. Measures such as the 2% hike in the sales and service tax (SST) might not be politically favourable, but it would help strengthen the country's fiscal health.

The passage of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Bill 2023 is also hailed, which includes the requirement to publish a mid-year expenditure performance report and a fiscal risk statement. The new legislation has four targets, including keeping the annual development expenditure at 3% or more of the GDP and the fiscal deficit at 3% or less over the next three to five years





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore government considers lifting ban on cat ownership in public flatsA proposed move by the Singapore government to allow Housing and Development Board households to own up to two cats per flat, thereby reversing a 34-year ban on cat ownership in public flats, is in the works.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Sarawak Government Proposes Increase in Borneo Representation in ParliamentThe Sarawak government has submitted a proposal to the federal government to increase the number of representatives for Sarawak and Sabah in Parliament by up to 35 per cent.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Experts Support Government's Initiative to Empower Syariah CourtExperts say the government’s initiative to form a special committee to empower and elevate the status of Syariah Court is a good move and should be implemented immediately. The differences in legal practices of the Civil Court and Syariah Court should be clarified and harmonised.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Concerns over Sabah's Economic Lag and Federal Government's Alleged Failure to Uphold Malaysia AgreementThe assertion that Sabah lags behind other states in Malaysia economically after sixty years raises valid concerns. There have been criticisms of the Federal Government for not honoring the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63). However, it is important to specify the precise provisions within MA63 that the Federal Government has allegedly failed to uphold.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Meraque Group partners with Malaysian government to empower youth in robotics and drone trainingMeraque Group signs MoU with Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia to provide education and skills training in robotics and drone solutions. The partnership aims to develop youth skills in drone training workshops and utilize facilities across all branches of Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia Negara. Meraque Academy focuses on exposure to UAV/drone industries and community engagement.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Public Bank Maintains Confident Outlook for Malaysian Banking SectorPublic Bank, one of the largest banking groups in Malaysia, remains confident in the banking sector due to ample liquidity and healthy capital buffers. The bank aims to strengthen its financial intermediary role and contribute to national development and economic growth.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »