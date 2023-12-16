Activision Blizzard to Pay $54 Million to Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $54 million to settle a gender discrimination and harassment lawsuit. The settlement comes after years of scrutiny over the company's corporate culture. The lawsuit played a role in Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blizzard's Overwatch Animated Shorts Deserve a Full SeriesBlizzard's Overwatch series should have a full-blown show that utilizes its storytelling prowess. The latest animated short, 'A Good Day', featuring villains Reaper, Doomfist, Sombra, and Mauga, highlights the potential for a longer story in the Overwatch world.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Sarawak Report Author Ordered to Pay RM300,000 for DefamationSarawak Report author, Clare Rewcastle Brown, has been ordered to pay RM300,000 to Sultanah Nur Zahirah after being found guilty of defaming the Terengganu Sultanah in her book.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

The Misunderstanding of Skill-Based Matchmaking in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIGamers complain about the quality of Activision's matchmaking in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, but there is a lack of understanding regarding skill-based matchmaking.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Call of Duty's DMZ Extraction Mode to be DiscontinuedActivision has confirmed that Call of Duty's extraction mode, DMZ, will no longer receive updates and will be separate from the Modern Warfare 3/Warzone ecosystem starting from Season 1 of Modern Warfare III. DMZ, which arrived as a beta within Warzone 2.0, offered an open-world, narrative extraction mode. Despite not reaching the same popularity as Warzone, it had a dedicated fanbase and provided an enjoyable gaming experience.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Destiny 2 Players Are Roasting Its New 'Starter Pack' [Update: Bungie Deletes It]Fans can’t decide if a $15 bundle is pay-to-win or worthless junk and now it's gone

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Big tech companies delay payment of fines for yearsBig tech companies such as Meta, TikTok, Amazon, Google, and Apple have been fined for various reasons, but it can take years before they actually pay the fines.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »