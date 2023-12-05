Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and Italy

The Italian government, through Italcham Malaysia, actively promotes trade and investment services between Malaysia and Italy. Italcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies.

Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members. Recently, they hosted a Gala Night event showcasing Italian regional dishes, with the Italian ambassador to Malaysia as a VVIP guest





