Tesla Cybertruck Finally Delivered to Customers

The highly polarising electric pick-up truck has finally made it into customers' hands. It may have come later than expected, but those who were patient enough are getting a vehicle with impressive specs. The Tesla Cybertruck is bigger than the one-tonne pick-ups available in the market. It measures 5,682mm long, 2,200mm wide, and 1,790mm tall. The dimensions provide a bed larger than anything available locally.

The company claims that you can fit 4x8ft construction materials with the tailgate down





Tesla's Cybertruck Released with Higher Price TagThe highly anticipated Cybertruck from Tesla has finally been released, but it comes with a higher price tag than initially announced. The three variants of the electric pick-up truck are now priced at USD60,990, USD79,990, and USD99,990. Despite the higher price, the Cybertruck is still within the range of other premium electric pick-up trucks in the US market.

