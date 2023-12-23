Lucid Plans to Produce RHD EVs to Compete with Tesla Model 3 and Model Y

Lucid wants to produce RHD EVs to rival Tesla Model 3, Model Y; to license tech for more affordable EVs, which is scheduled to debut in the second half of next year, thus making Lucid’s competitors to the Model 3 and Model Y the second half of what will be a four-model Lucid line-up. “After Gravity we’re going to do Model 3 and Model Y competitors. We think around US$50,000 (RM225,150), something like that.

It’s too early to say, but that’s the vision,” Rawlinson toldLucid is eager to expand its reach to right-hand-drive markets, “but it’s a matter of engineering priorities. We are slammed; we’ve got to getout this year. The Sapphire is the high-performance, tri-motor version of the Air, and we’ve got to get the Gravity out next year,” Rawlinson continued.Right-hand drive versions of its vehicles may have to be outsourced to an external engineering company to carry out the right-hand-drive model projects for Lucid, even if Rawlinson sounds reluctant to do so. “It breaks my heart, maybe we can outsource right-hand drive project to an engineering company to do it for u





PROTON Launches S70 Sedan, Expanding its Model LineupMinister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz recently officiated the launch of PROTON’s S70 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. The Proton S70 signifies the national car maker’s return to the C-segment sedan market, extending the number of models co-developed with Geely to four.

Aston Martin Unveils Limited-Run Valour Model for 110th AnniversaryAston Martin has introduced the Valour, a limited-run model created to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary. The Valour is equipped with a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and a bespoke six-speed manual transmission, making it the only front-engined V12 sports car with a manual gearbox. The design of the Valour is inspired by previous Aston Martin models, including the original V8 Vantage and the Vantage-based RHAM/1 'Muncher' Le Mans race car from 1980.

PERMOTORAN: Aveta Ranger Max Explorer-`Scrambler’ kapcaiVETA mula memperkenalkan beberapa model sebelum ini ke pasaran tempatan bermula 2021 dan berterusan perkenal beberapa model lagi

Proton's Electric Vehicle 'Seal' to be Showcased Ahead of Market DebutThe Seal, an electric vehicle (EV) from Malaysian automaker Proton, is set to be showcased at an event this weekend. The car is expected to make its market debut in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2024. With a sleek four-door coupe design, the Seal will compete with premium EVs like the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3. It is built on Proton's e-platform 3.0 and features an 800V electrical architecture platform. Three variants are expected for Malaysia, starting with the Dynamic Standard Range rear-wheel drive.

Ferrari Unveils First-Ever SUV, the PurosangueFerrari has unveiled its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue, with the model making its local debut just over a year after its global reveal. The car opens up a new segment for the Prancing Horse, being its first-ever four-door, four-seater series production model.

Third-Generation Porsche Panamera UnveiledWhile it doesn't look massively different, the new third-gen Porsche Panamera boasts more performance in both V6 and hybrid V8 form, fancy Active Ride suspension and tech updates, including a front passenger screen. Details, specs, pics here

