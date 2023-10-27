Sexist remarks unacceptable, says PN’s Mas Ermieyati

The Masjid Tanah MP’s remarks come a day after Langkawi MP Suhaimi Abdullah made lewd comments directed at Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, which caused an uproar in the Dewan Rakyat.Suhaimi told Kok she could visit Langkawi without any clothes on after she had asked if tourists were allowed to wear shorts in his constituency.

“I do not agree with any words uttered by any MP that are sexist or involve body shaming directed towards female MPs. “As an MP, one should be more careful, and it is not appropriate for an MP to make such statements,” Mas Ermieyati told FMT, without referring specifically to Suhaimi.Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan’s Bentong MP, Young Syefura Othman, said she submitted a motion to the Dewan Rakyat secretary to refer Suhaimi to the rights and privileges committee.

She said Suhaimi's actions were a mockery of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022, which defines sexual harassment as "any undesirable action considered sexual that offends an individual".

