Election Court upholds Mas Ermieyati’s victory in Masjid Tanah parliamentary election

Malacca, Oct 27 -- Masjid Tanah Member of Parliament Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (centre) was met by reporters at the Malacca Election Court today.: The Election Court in Malacca today affirmed the victory of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as Masjid Tanah MP in the 15th general election (GE15) .

In January, Abdul Hakim filed an election petition alleging corruption in the form of money and feasts used to lure voters in GE15. Abu Bakar, in his judgment said the petitioner relied on two main grounds in the petition, namely the occurrence of bribery by the respondent’s agent during the polling day and a feast held on Dec 3, 2022.

The court also said that the respondent did not have knowledge or gave permission to Bersatu Armada chairman Akmal Zahin Zainal Zahir to appear at the premises and offer bribes (if proven) and there was no court evidence that showed Akmal Zahin actively or openly attended the campaign at Masjid Tanah to ensure the victory of respondent who contested for PN throughout GE15. headtopics.com

“According to Section 36 (1) of the Election Offences Act 1954, the court ruled that the respondent had been duly elected as a Masjid Tanah MP in GE15,“ he said. Meanwhile, PAS secretary general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who led the team of lawyers on behalf of the respondent, said he was grateful for the decision. The petitioner was represented by lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun.

Abdul Hakim appealed against the decision of the Election Court which invalidated his election petition to nullify the victory of Mas Ermieyati who is Masjid Tanah Bersatu head.

