Election Court upholds Mas Ermieyati's victory in Masjid Tanah parliamentary election

Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomed Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin won the Masjid Tanah parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15). — File picture by Miera ZulyanaMELAKA, Oct 27 ― The Election Court in Melaka today affirmed the victory of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as Masjid Tanah MP in the 15th general election (GE15).

Election Court Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar turned down the election petition filed by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid to cancel the victory of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate after deciding that the petitioner failed to prove the existence of corrupt elements during the GE15 campaign. headtopics.com

In January, Abdul Hakim filed an election petition alleging corruption in the form of money and feasts used to lure voters in GE15. ― Bernama

