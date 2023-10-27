Home Ministry expects full rollout of police body cams only in Q1 2025

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy
Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedHome Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the full rollout of the BWC is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Malaysians can expect to see local police officers donning body worn cameras (BWC) on a daily basis in two more years.
Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the full rollout of the BWC is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. “At this time, the ministry is undertaking the procurement,” he said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng who had asked for an update on the BWC. headtopics.com
Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry’s Procurement Board is expected to sit next month and an acceptance letter is expected to be issued in December.“The full use of the BWC by PDRM is expected in the first quarter of 2025 taking into account the whole supply process such as testing, site visits, training and accreditation from January 2024 to December 2024,” he added, using the Malay abbreviation for the Royal Malaysia Police.
Equipping Malaysian frontline law enforcers with BWC had been talked about for years as a way to address allegations of brutality and corruption.