Home Ministry expects full rollout of police body cams only in Q1 2025

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedHome Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the full rollout of the BWC is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Malaysians can expect to see local police officers donning body worn cameras (BWC) on a daily basis in two more years.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the full rollout of the BWC is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. “At this time, the ministry is undertaking the procurement,” he said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng who had asked for an update on the BWC. headtopics.com

Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry’s Procurement Board is expected to sit next month and an acceptance letter is expected to be issued in December.“The full use of the BWC by PDRM is expected in the first quarter of 2025 taking into account the whole supply process such as testing, site visits, training and accreditation from January 2024 to December 2024,” he added, using the Malay abbreviation for the Royal Malaysia Police.

Equipping Malaysian frontline law enforcers with BWC had been talked about for years as a way to address allegations of brutality and corruption.

Read more:

malaymail »

Stesen rel Lembah Klang guna pembayaran terbuka sepenuhnya Ogos 2025Menteri Pengangkutan Loke Siew Fook berkata ia merangkumi perkhidmatan LRT, MRT, monorel dan komuter. Read more ⮕

Sistem bayar terbuka Rapid Rail mula beroperasi 2025'Kerja-kerja reka bentuk dan pembangunan (Design and Development) dijangka mula pada Mac 2024 dan Prasarana akan mengambil tempoh 11... Read more ⮕

Public healthcare sector needs over 113,000 nurses by 2025, Dewan hearsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

BIMP-EAGA members to expedite implementation of Vision 2025 projectsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The implementation of projects under the Mid-Term Review of the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Vision 2025 (BEV... Read more ⮕

Open payment system to be fully implemented for Klang Valley MRT, LRT, monorail by Aug 2025All turnstiles in public transport stations handled by Prasarana will be able to accept payment via debit and credit cards through the open payment system by August 2025. This was revealed by transport minister Anthony … Read more ⮕

Ministry: Palestine Solidarity Week at schools, education institutions to instil spirit of humanitarianism among Malaysian studentsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Education Ministry announced today a Palestine Solidarity Week will be held at all education institutions nationwide under the ministry’s purview... Read more ⮕