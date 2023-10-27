Court affirms Mas Ermieyati’s win in Masjid Tanah

Barisan Nasional candidate Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid had alleged that money was paid to induce voters to vote for PN’s Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

PETALING JAYA: The election court in Melaka has affirmed Mas Ermieyati Samsudin’s victory in the Masjid Tanah parliamentary election in the 15th general election. Election court judge Abu Bakar Katar dismissed an election petition filed by Barisan Nasional candidate Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid to unseat Mas Ermieyati, of Perikatan Nasiuonal.

Mas Ermieyati’s lawyer, Faizi Che Abu, said the court held that Hakim had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that money was paid during the campaign period to induce voters to vote for PN. Mas Ermieyati won the seat with a 4,411-vote majority against Hakim. The others ion the four-cornered contest were Muda’s Mutalib Uthman and Pejuang’s Handrawirawan Abu Bakar. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Law firm fails in final appeal to recover RM16mil in feesCourt of Appeal says it is bound by last year’s majority Federal Court ruling. Read more ⮕

Itu pandangan Abdul Hadi, saya akan jawab nantiWalau bagaimanapun meminta individu itu menjelaskan apakah tindakan akan diambil setelah mendedahkan isu tersebut. Read more ⮕

Selepas Tok Ram komen, ramai seolah-olah ketawakan sayaSelepas Tok Ram komen, ramai seolah-olah ketawakan saya - Aina Abdul Read more ⮕

Why amend Najib’s charges after five years in court, asks ShafeeKuala Lumpur: Najib Razak’s lawyer has questioned the delay by prosecutors who are seeking to amend charges brought against the former prime minister some five years after the case first came to court. Read more ⮕

Top Palestinian diplomat deplores inaction by UN Security Council, meets International Criminal Court officialsTHE HAGUE, Oct 26 — The Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki yesterday met senior International Criminal Court officials as the war between Israel and Hamas... Read more ⮕

Upko suggests Diploma in Native Law studies: To empower the Native CourtPENAMPANG: United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko) suggests a Diploma in Native Law studies be introduced and permanent positions be offered in the Native Courts. Read more ⮕