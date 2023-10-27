Mas Ermieyati opposes sexist, shaming remarks aimed at female MPs

PN leader Mas Ermieyati Samsudin issued a statement opposing sexist remarks without making any reference to her party colleague Suhaimi Abdullah. (Facebook pic)
PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Mas Ermieyati Samsudin says she disagrees with any sexual remarks directed at female MPs, following an uproar in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday after Langkawi MP Suhaimi Abdullah made lewd comments directed at Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.
"I do not agree with any words uttered by any MP that are sexist or involve body shaming directed towards female MPs. "As an MP, one should be more careful, and it is not appropriate for an MP to make such statements," Mas Ermieyati told FMT, without referring specifically to Suhaimi.
The Masjid Tanah MP said she would emphasise this to all PN MPs, asking them to be more careful in future. Pakatan Harapan’s Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman has submitted a motion to the Dewan Rakyat secretary to refer Suhaimi to the privileges committee.
She said Suhaimi was mocking the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022, which defines sexual harassment as any undesirable action considered sexual that offends an individual. "The behaviour of the Langkawi MP indirectly insulted this Act, which was drafted and passed in the Dewan Rakyat.
"As an MP, he should be an example to Malaysians but, looking at his response, he does not appear to be remorseful for what he said," Young Syefura said in a statement.