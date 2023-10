Court affirms Mas Ermieyati’s win in Masjid Tanah

https://www.freemalaysiatoday.

com/category/bahasa/tempatan/2023/10/27/mahkamah-pilihan-raya-kekal-kemenangan-mas-ermieyati-di-masjid-tanah/

Read more:

fmtoday »

Court affirms Mas Ermieyati’s win in Masjid TanahElection court judge dismisses petition filed by Barisan Nasional candidate Abdul Hakim Abdul Wahid. Read more ⮕

Election Court upholds Mas Ermieyati's victory in Masjid Tanah parliamentary electionMELAKA, Oct 27 ― The Election Court in Melaka today affirmed the victory of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as Masjid Tanah MP in the 15th general election (GE15). Election... Read more ⮕

Election Court upholds Mas Ermieyati's Masjid Tanah seat winA MAN who complained having spent RM4,610 a year on dates with his girlfriend warned other single men to “think carefully before getting into a relationship”, reported Sin Chew Daily. Read more ⮕

Election Court upholds Mas Ermieyati’s victory in Masjid Tanah parliamentary electionMALACCA: The Election Court in Malacca today affirmed the victory of Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as Masjid Tanah MP in the 15th general election (GE1... Read more ⮕

Mas Ermieyati tekad kerja keras untuk Masjid TanahAhli Parlimen Masjid Tanah, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin bertekad untuk terus memberi fokus di kawasan itu selepas Mahkamah Pilihan Raya di Read more ⮕

Mahkamah pilihan raya kekal kemenangan Mas Ermieyati di Masjid TanahHakim menolak petisyen yang difailkan oleh calon BN untuk membatalkan kemenangan Mas Ermieyati Samsudin pada PRU15. Read more ⮕