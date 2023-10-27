Situation in Kedah flood-hit areas improves

BALING: The situation in the flood-hit areas of Kedah has improved, leaving only 10 evacuees from three families at a relief centre here this evening.

They were being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Panjang, said Kedah Civil Defence Force Seretariat chief Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain. He said in a statement that 154 evacuees from 130 families housed at three relief centres were allowed to leave for their homes today - seven from three families who were at Masjid Sungai Batu in Bandar Baharu, 21 from eight families at SK Seri Bayu and 126 from 119 families at SK Siong, both here.

Flash floods hit some riverine villages in the two districts of Baling and Bandar Baharu yesterday evening following a downpour for over two hours. - BernamaOnly one election petition filed for Selangor polls, says Amirudin headtopics.com

Read more:

staronline »

Kedah police uncover suspected rape involving teen driver while investigating fatal crashALOR SETAR, Oct 26 — An investigation into Sunday’s fatal crash in Jalan Kuala Kedah here involving a 14-year-old female driver has led to police uncovering the possibility... Read more ⮕

Kedah floods: 166 evacuees in relief centresA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕

P Pinang kekal pengeksport utama pada SeptemberNegeri lain turut mencatatkan eksport tertinggi termasuk Johor, Selangor, Sarawak dan Kedah. Read more ⮕

Move shows security situation better: EsscomKota Kinabalu: The move to rebrand the dusk-to-dawn curfew in eastern Sabah waters, to the Eastern Sabah Safety Zone (Esszone) Movement Control Order (MCO), and to reduce the areas placed under the list, shows that the level of security is getting stronger. Read more ⮕

Rabies situation in Sarawak critical, owners should vaccinate their pets, says LukanismanA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

JAS tanam 1,000 benih batu karang tingkat perlindungan pantai di LangkawiSeramai 120 orang Rakan Alam Sekitar (RAS) bersama rakan strategik JAS, Kedah Cement Sdn. Bhd. menyertai program penanaman batu karang Read more ⮕