DPM Fadillah: MPOB channelled RM983,000 to smallholders until August 2023

Deputy Prime Minister and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said MPOB has approved RM983,000 to 117 oil palm smallholders, with a maximum value of RM16,250, until August 2023 to finance agricultural input loans for fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

Reducing the level of fertilisers and herbicides would affect the expected yield, he said when winding up the policy-level debate on the Ministry’s Supply Bill 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today. “Taking into account current strong crude palm oil (CPO) prices and decreasing fertiliser prices, the government’s need to allocate fertiliser subsidies to smallholders is less critical.

On the need to set up the Sabah and Sarawak Palm Council, Fadillah said there is no necessity for that currently because MPOB has branches in each state. Until June 2023, the agro-commodity sector contributed RM38 billion, or about five per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP). headtopics.com

Fadillah : MPOB channels RM983,000 to smallholders until August 2023KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has approved RM983,000 to 117 oil palm smallholders, with a maximum value of RM16,250, until August ... Read more ⮕

TPM Fadillah : MPOB lulus RM983,000 pinjaman input pertanian pekebun sawit setakat Ogos 2023KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Minyak Sawit Malaysia (MPOB) telah meluluskan sejumlah RM983,000 bagi membiayai pinjaman input pertanian seperti baja, racun dan... Read more ⮕

Bos Emraz hilang kereta, RM5,000 habis disamun jemaah terkandasBos Emraz hilang kereta, RM5,000 habis disamun jemaah terkandas Read more ⮕

Dr. Zulkifli bida jam Rolex Raja Arab Saudi RM40,000Dr. Zulkifli bida jam Rolex Raja Arab Saudi RM40,000 Read more ⮕

Dried seahorses worth RM180,000 seized by authorities at Thai borderWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕

Man loses RM160,000 in online investment scamPolice say the company manager in Sarawak fell for an advertisement on social media. Read more ⮕