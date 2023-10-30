Garmin Goes Boss-Level With New Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition!

easy-to-read adaptive AMOLED display with both traditional button controls and touchscreen, the newest tactix 7 provides dedicated tactical, training and performance features, wrist-based navigation, and comprehensive health and wellness monitoring. Thanks to the new night vision compatible flashlight and up to 31 days of battery life, this high-performance smartwatch will be ready for service even on the darkest night.

“This highly adaptable, modern tactical smartwatch is ready for any environment or assignment. Its dedicated features are designed to meet the many unique situations tactix customers find themselves in, and most importantly – it will serve their needs efficiently and effectively. You can depend on this watch day or night, wherever the mission takes you,” said Scoppen Lin, Assistant General Manager, Garmin Asia.● Adaptive display: A vibrant, sunlight-readable 1.

● Night vision compatible flashlight: Building on the customer favourite white/green flashlight of current tactix 7 models, the newest edition provides a dimmable green flashlight capable of being used when Night Vision Goggle (NVG) mode is activated, helping preserve the user’s natural night vision while providing light in the immediate area. headtopics.com

● Heart rate sensor: Enhanced optical sensors and specific algorithms offer improved performance tracking for a wider variety of activities, making it easier to better understand how the body is responding to specific environments and physical challenges.

● Red Shift mode: More than just a black and red watch face, Red Shift changes the entire watch interface to shades of red to help preserve night vision by blocking the colours of light that constrict pupils; it can also help reduce sleep cycle disturbances.The tactix 7 AMOLED Edition is built to a military standard (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock and water performance, water-rated to 10 ATM1 and can remain mission-ready for up to 31 days. headtopics.com

