: The MyBrain scholarship programme, which will be re-introduced next year as MyBrain 2.0, will conduct strict screening in the selection of 500 outstanding students a year, said Divisional Secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) Scholarship Division, Mazlina Mokhtar.

She said the MyBrain 2.0 programme is dedicated to Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) studies at selected public universities and private higher education institutes (IPTS) in the country, with priority given to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Mazlina said potential students for the programme were also targeted among the general public who are not working, did not have a fixed income and IPTS lecturers to continue their postgraduate studies.“This time, MOHE is focusing on students who can graduate on time, that’s why we will choose only the best. We will monitor them right from the beginning of their studies with the cooperation of the university,” she told Bernama recently. headtopics.com

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, when launching the MyBrain 2.0 programme on Thursday (Oct 26), said MOHE has allocated RM20 million for each intake with a target of 500 recipients per year in competitive fields.

A Master’s graduate, Mohamad Afiq Amiruddin Parnon, 33, said the government’s decision to re-introduce the MyBrain programme will indeed help students, especially the disadvantaged, to pursue post-graduate studies. headtopics.com

“The reintroduction of this programme is also in line with the goal of promoting lifelong learning among Malaysians, and more importantly the knowledge gained can benefit the country,” said Mohamad Afiq, who will pursue a PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Manchester in United Kingdom.

Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung LangsatRANAU: The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed inte... Read more ⮕

Fahmi: Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung Langsat in RanauRANAU, Oct 29 — The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed internet connectivity... Read more ⮕

Starlink benefitting 500 Kg Langsat, Sabah residents, says FahmiOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Madius threatens Putrajaya over special grant for SabahKuala Lumpur: Sabah will consider re-filing its case to compel the federal government to pay the state a 40% net revenue special grant by July next year if Putrajaya fails to deliver, Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran) said. Read more ⮕

Tuaran MP threatens Putrajaya over special grant for SabahWilfred Madius Tangau says Sabah PH will reinstate the lawsuit against the federal government if no progress is made. Read more ⮕

King: Putrajaya, industry players must cooperate to boost learning, developmentThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕