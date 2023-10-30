Fadillah : MPOB channels RM983,000 to smallholders until August 2023

: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has approved RM983,000 to 117 oil palm smallholders, with a maximum value of RM16,250, until August 2023 to finance agricultural input loans for fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.said the smallholders are not recommended to reduce the input rate because this would reduce yields over the long term.

He also advised smallholders to have good agronomic management practices such as recycling empty oil palm fruit bunches, good fronds management and selective use of weed control to improve the fertilisation process.

“Taking into account current strong crude palm oil (CPO) prices and decreasing fertiliser prices, the government’s need to allocate fertiliser subsidies to smallholders is less critical. Fertiliser prices rose between 15 and 35 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021, especially for nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK), urea and muriate of potash (MOP).“Prices of fertilisers saw a decrease in 2023. In September 2023, NPK prices fell by 24 per cent, urea by 28 per cent and MOP by 35 per cent compared to the average fertiliser prices in 2022,“ he said. headtopics.com

He said there are 14 MPOB branches in Sabah and 15 branches in Sarawak to carry out research, industry regulatory functions such as licensing and enforcement and expansion to help smallholders.

