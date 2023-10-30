Rafizi refutes claims economy in decline

KUALA LUMPUR: Economy minister Rafizi Ramli has refuted a PAS MP’s claims the economy is in decline, saying the data painted a different picture.

Responding to Salamiah Nor (PN-Temerloh), Rafizi said the economy has been growing quarter-on-quarter, while the unemployment and inflation rates are low. “It’s not true what Temerloh said about the economy being in decline. Where is it in decline?,” he said.MORE TO COME

Dakwaan ekonomi merudum disangkal Rafizi, wakil rakyat PAS dibidasMenteri Ekonomi Rafizi Ramli berkata pertumbuhan ekonomi naik dari satu suku ke satu suku manakala kadar pengangguran dan inflasi rendah. Read more ⮕

