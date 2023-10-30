Dried seahorses worth RM180,000 seized by authorities at Thai border

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service Department (Maqis) thwarted an attempt to smuggle dried seahorses to Thailand without proper documentation on Oct 25 (Wed).

Its state director, Hisham Abu Bakar, said that the inspection was carried out at 4pm in collaboration with the state Fisheries Department's enforcement division and the Customs Department at the passenger lane (export) of the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

He said during an inspection, they found approximately 90kg of dried seahorses estimated to be worth RM180,000. He said further check revealed that the parties involved did not possess any valid documents, specifically an Export Permit from Maqis. headtopics.com

"The case is being investigated under Section 11(2) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service Act 2011 (Act 728), which can lead to legal action under Section 11(3) of the same act, carrying penalties of imprisonment for up to six years, a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or both," he said.

He said law enforcement through joint operations will continue to be strengthened to ensure that plants, carcasses, fish, and agricultural products are free from threats of pests and contagious diseases and comply with the established conditions and regulations. headtopics.com

