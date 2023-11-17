Advances in subsurface imaging technology are not just boosting the search for hydrocarbons; in recent years geophysical methods of subsurface investigations have been applied in mining and other extractive industries, for groundwater exploration as well as in search and rescue operations.

By offering an insight into the earth’s subsurface - making it possible to identify the composition and structure of reservoirs located under the surface - seismic imaging has played an important role in the exploration of oil and gas. Seismic imaging has been one the key focus areas of research and consultancy work undertaken at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) over the years. Head of UTP’s Centre for Subsurface Imaging Dr Abdul Halim Abdul Latiff says through advancements in imaging algorithms and the application of Industry 4.0 technologies, they have been able to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of subsurface imaging techniques

