QSR Brands and Universiti Sains Malaysia Partner to Offer Upskilling Opportunity

QSR Brands and Universiti Sains Malaysia join forces to empower employees in the pursuit of knowledge, as the first batch of programme students begin their learning journey.

QSR Brands joins forces with Universiti Sains Malaysia to offer employees unique upskilling opportunity AS part of its commitment to cultivate continued learning, QSR Brands has partnered with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) to develop an exclusive degree course, the Bachelor of Management (Hons) in Strategy and Organisational Management with minor in Food Technology, tailored for high-performing QSR employees. This micro-credential programme, which runs for three and a half years, offers qualified employees who were previously unable to pursue higher level education, a unique upskilling opportunity. A micro-credential is a focused educational programme designed to impart specific practical skills or knowledge. Unlike conventional degree programmes, micro-credentials can be completed at the students’ own pac

