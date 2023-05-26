Allegations of Unity Government's Involvement in Defection Could Undermine Ruling Coalition

Allegations of the unity government’s involvement in the defection of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) lawmakers could ultimately undermine the ruling coalition if proven to be true, according to political experts.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Political Analyst Professor Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid expressed disapproval of political defections as a strategy, but acknowledged that there was no evidence that Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, or any others in the unity government were involved in such practice. However, he said the fact that the four Bersatu MPs’ statements explaining their defections looked “amazingly similar” suggested that there was coordination involved. “If it’s true that there’s a deliberate scheme to trigger defections from Bersatu, it simply goes to show that behind the scenes, PH-BN is still playing politics despite having secured the majority to govern, when what it should be concentrating on is nation-building which has become doubly difficult in post-normal times,” he sai

