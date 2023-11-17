Overcoming Challenges as a Fresh Graduate in the Professional World

Diving into the professional scene as a fresher comes with a myriad of unexpected hurdles that many Malaysians are not prepared for. But fret not, there are effective ways to overcome these challenges! Keep on reading to find out how! 1. Asking for feedback professionally During college, you get feedback from professors easily through assignments and class discussions.

But once you step into the professional world, you’re likely to receive sporadic comments here and there until your annual performance review rolls in. This makes it challenging to track your performance at work! What to do: Seek feedback proactively by scheduling quarterly one-on-one meetings with your superiors to assess your performance. Make sure to receive both positive and negative feedback in a poised, professional manner! 2. Networking in a professional setting Instead of like-minded peers, you’re surrounded by professionals of various backgrounds and experiences at wor

