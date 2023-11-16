vivo X100 Pro: A Focus on Mobile Photography

The vivo X100 Pro was just launched alongside the base and Pro Plus models yesterday. But prior to the event, the company provided us with a sample so that we could have some additional hands-on time with the device. As revealed during the launch yesterday, to say that mobile photography is a primary focus of the vivo X100 Pro - indeed, the entire line - is not inaccurate. Even on the outside, you can see the massive camera island, which will probably draw attention if left on a table.

Also, as was established during the launch, despite the way it looks, there are only three cameras here instead of four. Oddly, the phone is quite well balanced despite this, likely because its 5,400mAh battery is on the lower half of the phone. That being said, this means that while holding it in your hand, your finger will be contributing to the fingerprint collection on said camera island. Avoiding this would mean positioning your palm lower, making it feel top-heavy. Holding methodology aside, the weight of the phone tilts ever so slightly towards the heavy side of things

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.