Singapore's Shanti Pereira Wins Silver Medal at Asian Games

Singapore's Shanti Pereira clinches 100m silver medal at Asian Games - country's first athletics medal at the Asian Games since 1974. Four sporting greats – Datuk Nicol David, Shanti Pereira, Yayuk Basuki and Datuk Shalin Zulkifli may be athletes of different eras but these women have one common trait – they are inspiring individuals. They shared their stories of resilience, hope and empowerment at the Asean Women in Sports Conference in Subang Jaya.

