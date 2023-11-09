Drone technology proves successful in agriculture and security sectors

The implementation of drone technology has demonstrated considerable advantages in sectors such as agriculture, asset management and security surveillance, said Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (Mranti) CEO Datuk Rais Hussin, adding that agriculture stands out as a sector in which drone technology has proven successful. Drones equipped with advanced imaging sensors and data analytics capabilities are used for crop monitoring, precision farming and yield optimisation.

By providing real-time insights into crop health, irrigation needs and pest infestations, drones contribute to more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. This ultimately boosts productivity and reduces resource usage. He said in addition to agriculture, drone technology has found success in the surveillance and security sector. Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging are utilised for border patrol, event security and disaster response

