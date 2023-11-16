Basis Bay partners with STT GDC to boost Malaysia's data centre aspirations

After signing data centre JV, Basis Bay founder Praba Thiagarajah says, 'It's time for Malaysia to wake up' Signs JV with Singapore's STT GDC to boost Malaysia's data centre aspirationsMalaysia's digital infrastructure is set to receive a significant boost as Basis Bay, a global provider of sustainable cloud and green data centres headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, announced a partnership with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a rapidly growing global data centre provider from Singapore.
The alliance aims to develop, construct and operate data centre projects in Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya with total investments to be in the billions though neither STT GDC and Basis Bay provided details of their investments. This initiative underscores Basis Bay's commitment to sustainable, efficient digital solutions and marks a significant contribution to the expansion of Malaysia's digital infrastructure said Praba Thiagarajah, Executive Chairman of Basis Bay. The partnership's focus is building a data centre campus in Cyberjaya, located approximately 30 kilometers from Kuala Lumpu
Malaysia Headlines
