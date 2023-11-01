New Honda CR-V SUV with Hybrid Model Now Available for Booking in Malaysia

Honda Malaysia has announced that the new CR-V SUV is now available for booking at all dealerships nationwide. The SUV, set to be launched in December, will feature a hybrid model for the first time. The 2.0L e:HEV hybrid engine produces 184 PS and 335 Nm of torque, while the 1.5L VTEC Turbo option remains with 193 PS and 243 Nm of torque. The CR-V is also equipped with 'Real Time AWD' and various new features.

The top trim level, RS, comes with a bold mesh pattern grille, full LED headlights and tail lights, LED fog lights, and sleek door handles. It also includes Berlina Black 18-inch alloys and an Active Shutter Grille for improved aerodynamics

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOYA_CİNCAU: Proton S70: Malaysia's Honda Civic rival has been revealed, now open for bookingThe new Proton S70 is the national automaker's first new sedan since 2016. Available for booking immediately, the S70 is based on Geely Emgrand and features a 1.5L turbocharged engine alongside a dual-clutch transmission.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more »

PAULTAN: 2023 Honda City Hatchback in Malaysia – prices up RM300 for petrol variants; RS e:HEV unchangedAlongside the announcement of the price hike for the Honda HR-V line-up and the Civic range in Malaysia comes the same for the City Hatchback, which is now priced RM300 higher across all variants of …

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: 2022 Honda CB650R and CBR650R updated for Malaysia – priced at RM43,499 and RM45,4992022 Honda CB650R, Candy Chromosphere Red Getting colour and graphics updates for the Malaysia n middleweight motorcycle market are the 2022 Honda CB650R naked sports and CBR650R sportsbike. Pricing for 2022 remains unchanged since 2019 – …

Source: paultan | Read more »

GİZMOCHİNA: Honda’s New Concept e-MTB has a Full Suspension Frame & Portable ChargerWhile Honda keeps the powertrain details under wraps, the rumor mill suggests a collaboration with Brose, a German tech giant.

Source: gizmochina | Read more »

THERAKYATPOST: Peka Isu Konflik Di Palestin, Grab Malaysia Sumbang RM1 Juta Menerusi Program Bantuan MERCY MalaysiaBagi mengatasi keperluan mendesak dihadapi oleh komuniti rentan yang terjejas di Gaza, Palestin, Grab Malaysia akan menyumbang bantuan kewangan bernilai RM1 juta melalui MERCY Malaysia .

Source: therakyatpost | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Grab Malaysia pledges RM1m for Mercy Malaysia’s Gaza humanitarian aidKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Grab Malaysia has joined forces with Mercy Malaysia to extend crucial aid and humanitarian support to those in need through its Palestine Relief Fund. Grab...

Source: malaymail | Read more »