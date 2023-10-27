Blunder leaves Patrick Kielty red faced as Daniel O'Donnell walks on stage

Patrick Kielty was left with a red face at the start of the Late Late Show on Friday when a slip of the tongue had him hiding his head in his hands.

It was a Halloween spooktacular for Kielty who emerged from a coffin sporting vampire fangs while Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' played. "Good evening and welcome to our Christmas, sorry I mean, Halloween, special," said an embarrassed Kielty as the audience laughed.

READ MORE - Daniel O’Donnell says he feels ‘blessed’ to have met wife Majella and opens up on his secret to marriage Kielty shrugged off the blooper and went on to give the audience and viewers at home a taste of what was to come. headtopics.com

After saying he would be joined by a member of the "Royle" family, Kielty produced a Daniel O'Donnell mask and started to joke about the 61 year-old entertainer.Kielty played along and pretended to be terrified and O'Donnell handed him a card and told him to introduce him properly."Ladies and gentlemen, I would like introduce you to the biggest star and best singer we have ever had on this show," sniggered Kielty.

"She was such a generous and kind person, especially to the people of Bray, she is missed by so many but her passing was a huge loss to her family.". Join the Irish Mirror’s breaking news service on WhatsApp. Click this link to receive breaking news and the latest headlines direct to your phone. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Late Late fans in stitches as Patrick Kielty and Daniel O'Donnell perform duetDaniel O'Donnell appeared on Friday night's Late Late Show to celebrate 40 years in the music business, but wasn't expecting to sing live with host Patrick Kielty Read more ⮕

Late Late's Patrick Kielty opens up on going head-to-head with Tommy TiernanThe new Late Late Show host said he isn’t bothered about being compared against his fellow comedian as he praises Tommy’s show as a cut above the rest Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty on part of Tommy Tiernan appearance that was edited outThe new face of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty has opened up on fellow comedian and Irish television host Tommy Tiernan. Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty gushes over Tommy Tiernan as popular chat show set to returnLate Late Show host Patrick Kielty expressed his admiration for comedian Tommy Tiernan ahead of the return of his popular chat show Read more ⮕

Daniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsDoes anyone else want to see Daniel O’Donnell in fake tan and sequins? Well, it might be on the cards for next year's DWTS. Read more ⮕

Daniel O'Donnell opens up about grief after the death of sister & mother-in-lawDaniel said that the family are getting on with things as best they can after the loss of his sister Kathleen in February, and the passing of wife Majella's mother in September Read more ⮕