8 Halloween safety tips for dog owners

Nikki WalshHalloween is often a terrifying time for dogs. Here are eight ways to ensure your dog is as happy and comfortable as possible this October

Christopher and Bridgeen Hanlon, the duo behind Werewolf Food, Ireland’s first subscription-based dog food, have come up with eight ways to help care for your pet this October 31. With 20 years’ experience in dog training and dog nutrition, there’s no doubt they know their stuff.

“Every element – from the food to the fireworks – needs to be considered, but planning a little ahead should make for a relaxing evening,” he says.“Bringing your dog for a longer walk than usual, early in the evening or late in the afternoon before much of the madness ensues, will help to relax them as much as possible,” he explains. headtopics.com

“We all know our dogs will sniff out every human treat they are not supposed to have (and get up to all kinds of mischief in the kitchen when we’re not looking), so it’s worth being extra careful and leaving treats in high cupboards or locked away between trick-or-treater visits,” he says.

“Overall, my advice would be not to overdo it – the more the house appears to be unfamiliar, especially with scary statues and hangers, the more your dog will get riled up.” “I suggest keeping them close, giving them their favourite toys to keep them as distracted as possible, and comforting them with affection as they need it. headtopics.com

“The most important thing is to ensure your dog doesn’t come to the door with you,” he says. If a firework goes off while your dog is near an open door, there’s a risk that they will run out (and it’s not a risk worth taking).Chris says, “Depending on their personality, some dogs will take comfort in hiding behind the sofa or a nook in the room.

