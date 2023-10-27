Shamrock Rovers clinch league title with later strikes against St Pat's

THE party was already starting in the Rovers end well before super subs Aaron Greene and Graham Burke stepped up to rubber-stamp yet another title.

And Bradley insists he wants to make history by leading the Hoops to five-in-a-row but says it is down to the board to make it happen after recent issues between the two.“I just want to see us strive to get better every year. That’s my job to drive the club on and off the pitch. The day I stop that I may as well retire.”

“We had people coming at us from all angles. If any team is going to catch us it would be this year considering the start we had. Bear in mind this was a Shamrock Rovers side who needed seven games at the start of the season to register their first win of the season. headtopics.com

But against their chief rivals, they always stepped up when it mattered - and that’s the hallmark of champions. Some St Pat’s fans also got onto the pitch and various missiles were traded between the two sets of supporters before police and a wall of stewards restored order.Johnny Kenny’s low shot in the opening minutes, after a deft Ronan Finn backheel in the box, sparked the travelling support behind that goal into full voice.

And he was cursing his luck when he unleashed a shot on goal that thundered off Alan Mannus’ crossbar just eight minutes into the contest. He skipped through the pair and got his shot off inside the box just before Roberto Lopes got to him, only for it to smash the bar. headtopics.com

There was little give in the game after the break either and Gaffney, for the third time, could find no way past Lyness with another ball crashing into his chest.

IrishMirror »

