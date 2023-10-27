Daniel O'Donnell opens up about grief after the death of sister & mother-in-law

Music legend Daniel O'Donnell has opened up about bereavement after he and his family dealt with significant loss this year.

In February, Daniel's sister Kathleen Doogan passed away at her home in Kincasslagh in County Donegal. Daniel's wife Majella was left heartbroken following the death of her beloved mother Marion Roche, who passed away at St Mary's Nursing Home in Galway in September.Speaking to RTE, Daniel said that the family are getting on with things as best they can.

"Ah sure, we're all doing OK. You just have to go on the best you can. You know, things like that happen in every family and that's just how it is," he told the national broadcaster. "Majella’s mum was well, you know, she was older, my sister was a lot younger, and I mean for Majella and all of us, it's sad about Marion but Marions's health had disimproved." headtopics.com

"So I suppose in a way, there's a greater acceptance for a death of an older person who maybe is not in full health.""But Kathleen, my sister... she just died very suddenly. So especially for her own children and her husband, they just... it's just so hard for them.

"It's impossible to thank everyone individually but please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude." Despite the difficult year, Daniel says his family brings him incredible joy, particularly spending time with his grandchildren."Having the grandchildren is just the best thing ever," Daniel said. headtopics.com

"They bring so much joy. I call them every day, and when you're with them, what they're doing is more important than anything that's happening in the world, so you're just getting so many smiles from their life and what's going on with them.

