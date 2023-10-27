Eight TV shows & movies hitting Netflix this week including Emily Blunt thriller

Eight TV shows and movies are hitting Netflix this week, ready for you to binge watch over the weekend.

Pain Hustlers Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), and the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman).

Sister Death In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. Tore - Season 1 Tore centers around 27-year-old Tore. When the most important person in his life is run over by a garbage truck and dies, Tore does everything he can to suppress his grief. headtopics.com

Apocalypse Clown This is a comedy about a group of clowns in Ireland who try to put on a show after the apocalypse has taken place. Life On Our Planet This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth, narrated by Morgan Freeman.

