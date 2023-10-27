HEAD TOPICS

Daniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The Stars

 / Source: Herdotie

Does anyone else want to see Daniel O’Donnell in fake tan and sequins? Well, it might be on the cards for next year's DWTS.

Source

Herdotie

Well, it might be on the cards as he has become the latest name to potentially take part in next year’smakes the Donegal crooner a 6/1 second favourite with fellow rumoured contestant, model Roz Purcell still the frontrunner in the betting at 4/1.

It wouldn’t be the first time he has put on his dancing shoes as the country music star from Kincasslagh took part in the UK’sstar power in Ireland could see him go a lot further in the competition and maybe even stand a chance at taking the trophy.

Plus who knows, maybe appearing on Strictly ignited a passion for dance in wee Daniel. He might be a master ballroom dancer now and we just don’t know it! Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Daniel O’Donnell is country music royalty. He might not be as young or as hip as some of his rumoured co-stars but make no mistake about it – he has a legion of loyal fans all over Ireland that would vote in their droves. headtopics.com

Read more:
Herdotie »

Dancing, Dragons and Daniel Radcliffe: The Best of Tonight’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Jason Gardiner is threatening to SUE Gemma Collins amid their Dancing On Ice feudGemma Collins has said some pretty bad things about Jason. Read more ⮕

“Dancing In The Moonlight” – Seven Of The Best Irish BandsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ore Oduba and wife Portia welcome baby boyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

YouTube star Saffron Barker confirmed as the fourth contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2019The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This Strictly Come Dancing twist is ‘highly likely’ to take place this yearThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕