Late Late's Patrick Kielty opens up on going head-to-head with Tommy Tiernan

Patrick Kielty said Tommy Tiernan has 'raised the bar in television' as he opened up about his thoughts about going head-to-head in ratings with him when his popular show returns in a few months.

The new Late Late Show host said he isn’t bothered about being compared against the show on Fridays - crediting Tommy’s show as a cut above the rest.

"I think in terms of Tommy’s show and this show , I think they are different shows, but Tommy has sort of raised the bar. The comedian from Co Down went on to share his admiration for his fellow Irish comic, describing himself as a massive 'fanboy'. headtopics.com

"I think pound for pound, and weirdly I said this whenever I was on Tommy’s show, you know because Tommy’s show is pre-recorded so there is bits that get cut out and I said this ironically and it got cut out, I said ‘Tommy, pound for pound for are the best comedian I have ever seen, and they didn’t put it in," he laughed.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

There was a very special moment on The Late Late Show last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Here’s The Line Up For This Week’s Late Late ShowThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Tommy Fury talks honestly about his struggles as a new dadBoxer and former Love Island stat Tommy Fury has opened up about the struggles he has faced as a first-time father. Read more ⮕

Tommy Fury gives fans a glimpse at his and Molly-Mae’s rumoured Netflix seriesTommy Fury has just shared a glimpse with fans of his and Molly-Mae Hague's new TV project. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury 'lost a lot of money' on Tommy Fury's fight with Jake PaulHeavyweight champion Tyson bet on his brother Tommy to knock out Paul in their fight at the start of the year, but he failed to do so by winning a split decision Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury defends brother Tommy after criticism over controversial KSI winWorld heavyweight champion Tyson's younger brother Tommy has emerged as one of the world's biggest pay-per-view stars with two massive fights against KSI and Jake Paul this year Read more ⮕