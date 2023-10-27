Patrick Kielty gushes over Tommy Tiernan as popular chat show set to return

Patrick Kielty gushes that Tommy Tiernan has 'raised the bar in television' as he shared his feelings about the return of the highly rated Tommy Tiernan Show.

RTE confirmed The Tommy Tiernan Show will return to screens in January with 16 brand new episodes, which are set to be aired every Saturday night. The Late Late Show host told how he was excited for the comedian to fill a gap in the television landscape which he feels 'somebody else isn’t doing' in a different show.

The TV host expressed that he doesn't feel The Late Late Show and The Tommy Tiernan show are really in competition, sharing that he feels Tommy has reshaped the chat show format to suit his own unique talents. headtopics.com

The Late Late host continued: "I think in terms of Tommy’s show and this show, I think they are different shows, but Tommy has sort of raised the bar. "And I think at the heart of what Tommy does, and hopefully what I do, it is about being interested in the person sitting in the chair. If you are not interested in who they are, why have you booked them."

Patrick explained that he has a lot of admiration for Tommy, even going as far to mention that he shared his fandom of the comedian with Tommy when he was a guest on his show- but it unfortunately didn't make the cut. headtopics.com

He said: "From my point of view, and as a guest on Tommy’s show, I am a massive fan of Tommy, to the point I am almost a fanboy of Tommy. "I think pound for pound, and weirdly I said this whenever I was on Tommy’s show, you know because Tommy’s show is pre-recorded so there is bits that get cut out and I said this ironically and it got cut out, I said ‘Tommy, pound for pound for is the best comedian I have ever seen, and they didn’t put it in."Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content.

