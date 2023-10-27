Patrick Kielty on part of Tommy Tiernan appearance that was edited out

The pair are set to battle it our for the eyes and ears of the Irish public in the new year when The Tommy Tiernan show returns in January.While Tommy is set to air on Saturday nights, and The Late Late Show has kept its iconic Friday night slot, there's no doubt the viewership and quality of guests between the two will be the talk of the town.

"And what I am saying is, that that’s a massive compliment to Tommy. The fact that somebody else isn’t doing it somewhere else.'Kielty didn't stop there, even going on to reveal that when he himself appeared on Tommy's show, and what did not make the final cut.

"I think pound for pound . Weirdly, I said this whenever I was on Tommy's show, you know because Tommy's show is pre-recorded so there is bits that get cut out and I said this ironically and it got cut out, I said

For now though Patrick Kielty will be focused on keeping his own house in order and continuing the positive start he's made replacing Ryan Tubridy on one of the world's most established talk shows.The response to Kielty's presenting style, interaction with guests, and balance between comedy and more serious issues has been well received by loyal Late Late Show viewers.

The latest episode saw Patrick Kielty sit down with Hollywood royalty Jean-Claude Van Damme, Irish football legend Liam Brady and influencer Roz Purcell.

