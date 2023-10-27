Late Late fans in stitches as Patrick Kielty and Daniel O'Donnell perform duet

The country crooner appeared on the chat show with host Patrick Kielty to celebrate 40 years in the music business.

During his interview, Daniel chatted all about four decades in showbusiness, how he still finds joy in performing and why he is grateful for his loyal fans."I've been very lucky," he said. "I've enjoyed so many things that I never even imagined I would get to experience, I've played Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House."

Patrick replied: "You have spent 400 weeks in the UK Charts! That is more than Harry Styles, it is more than Beyonce and more than Britney Spears."He added: "I've been very fortunate I suppose over the years with a loyal following has been incredible. Some of the people I got to know at the start are still coming and supporting my shows." headtopics.com

At the end of the interview, Patrick requested Daniel to perform his bestselling hit I Just Want To Dance With You. Daniel started singing the song but couldn't help but laugh when Patrick donned a wig, similar to his hairstyle, and started to sing along with him.One viewer said: "Absolutely Pmsl at Patrick doing his best Daniel O’Donnell impressions!!!!! He is a tonic, loving this new LLS."Another social media user posted a picture of the impromptu duet, captioning it: "You'd never get Tubridy doing this".

Read more:

RSVPMagazine »

Late Late's Patrick Kielty opens up on going head-to-head with Tommy TiernanThe new Late Late Show host said he isn’t bothered about being compared against his fellow comedian as he praises Tommy’s show as a cut above the rest Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty on part of Tommy Tiernan appearance that was edited outThe new face of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty has opened up on fellow comedian and Irish television host Tommy Tiernan. Read more ⮕

Patrick Kielty gushes over Tommy Tiernan as popular chat show set to returnLate Late Show host Patrick Kielty expressed his admiration for comedian Tommy Tiernan ahead of the return of his popular chat show Read more ⮕

There was a very special moment on The Late Late Show last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bookies suspend Late Late host bets as clear favourite emergesLadbrokes has had to suspend all betting on the next host of The Late Late Show after a clear favourite emerged. Read more ⮕

– Here’s The Line Up For This Week’s Late Late ShowThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕