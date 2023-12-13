Usman Khawaja to fight ban on sharing humanitarian message

Test opener Usman Khawaja will fight the ban on his bid to share a “humanitarian message” of peace, referencing the war in Palestine. The proud Muslim wore shoes sporting the slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” at the Australia team’s main training session on Tuesday and planned to wear them on Thursday despite potentially being in breach of International Cricket Council rules.

He had support from the federal Sports Minister mixed with a declaration he “has no right” from a former Australian all-rounder.But late on Wednesday CA declared the 36-year-old would be expected to “uphold” the rules banning the display of personal messages.“But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold.” Khawaja took to his social media accounts on Wednesday evening to respond to the ban, declaring he will fight the ruling and emotionally explaining why it was not a political statement.“I’ve noticed what I’ve written on my shoes has caused a little bit of a stir. I won’t say much, I don’t need to,” he sai





