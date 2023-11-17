South African cricket coach fires up about Proteas' reputation after World Cup semi-final loss

'Nothing remotely close to a choke': South African cricket coach Rob Walter fires up about Proteas' reputation as bottlers after deja-vu loss to Australia in World Cup semi-final South Africa's dreaded record of never winning a Cricket World Cup semi-final was extended to five as the Australians beat the Proteas in India to progress to their eighth final.

Australia is through to its eighth Cricket World Cup final beating perennial semi-finalists South Africa in the penultimate game of the tournament in India. The Proteas slumped to 4/24 after winning the toss and electing to bat but made it to 212 before being bowled out thanks largely to David Miller’s 101 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Australia started well with the bat, but a flurry of wickets meant the match tightened up. Their score slumped to 5/137 before captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc guided the team home to victory with 16 balls to spare.Coach Rob Walter insisted the Proteas are not concerned with their reputation of choking, but his post-match press conference indicated he is getting fed up of those comment

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.