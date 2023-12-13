China shifts focus in Belt and Road Initiative to 'small but beautiful' projects

A shift in China’s international Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) from focusing on massive projects such as roads, railways and ports to “small but beautiful” ones has been announced by President Xi Jinping. Launched in 2013, the initiative provides loans to build infrastructure in partner countries worldwide, with connectivity as its main focus. Indonesia is BRI’s biggest recipient in Southeast Asia.

The initiative has helped the country finance Southeast Asia’s first high-speed train project and poured billions of dollars of investment into nickel processing, unlocking a critical mineral asset. As a scholar in political economy and a former government relations consultant working closely with the Indonesian business sector, I’ve been considering what the “small-but-beautiful” approach means for Chinese investment in Indonesia. What does “small-but-beautiful” BRI mean? This shift in BRI strategy signifies a focus on projects that are of a smaller scale more efficient and less risk





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brisbane to announce new multibillion-dollar road linksThe Queensland government will announce new multibillion-dollar links for the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway to address growing traffic congestion in Brisbane. The projects aim to ease bottlenecks and improve travel times, but may raise concerns about property resumptions and environmental protection.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Trucks Ordered Off Road as Sydney's Metro Rail Project Faces DelaysTrucks ferrying supplies to key parts of Sydney’s Metro Rail project have been ordered off the road during morning peak hour after drivers negotiating the new $4.6 billion Rozelle Interchange continued to suffer hour-long delays on Wednesday.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

US-China Relations Set to Improve as Biden and Xi Prepare to MeetUS President Joe Biden has greeted his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, as the pair meet face-to-face for the first time in a year. President Biden is hoping the talks will stabilise US-China relations after a period of tumult. 9News MORE:

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping warns of 'unbearable consequences' if US-China conflict escalatesChinese President Xi Jinping has used a high-stakes meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden to warn that conflict between their two countries would have “unbearable consequences” and that turning their backs on one another is “not an option”.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

China's Emissions Decrease as Clean Energy Capacity GrowsChina's CO2 emissions have decreased by 1.5% in 2022, while clean energy capacity has reached record levels. Despite the approval and construction of coal power plants, there is a growing interest in clean energy that may lead to a permanent change in China's energy landscape.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Coalition Urges Australian Prime Minister to Address Chinese President on Naval IncidentThe Coalition is urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to reveal if he personally challenged China’s President Xi Jinping regarding injuries inflicted on Australian seamen by a People’s Liberation Army warship. The incident occurred in international waters off Japan and has prompted concerns to be raised with China’s embassy in Canberra and the government in Beijing. Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham believes the incident warrants high-level engagement due to the potential for military escalation in the region. The timing of the incident is particularly challenging for the Albanese government, which has been working to improve relations with China.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »